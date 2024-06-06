Vijay's Thuppakki to have a re-release for his birthday

CHENNAI: As actor Vijay is all set to ring in his 50th birthday on June 22, his fans will be treated with the re-release of the 2012 blockbuster, Thuppakki from June 21. The film is said to have it's re-release across multiple screens in Tamil Nadu.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki went on to rake in Rs 120 crore in the box-office at the time of its release and also became Vijay's first 100-crore club film of his career. Thuppakki, which revolves around the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, has music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Santosh Sivan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead while Vidyut Jammwal is yhe antagonist.

This will be the second re-release of the year for the actor. Earlier in April, his 2004 blockbuster, Ghilli re-released and collected Rs 20 crore. We will have to see if Thuppakki would outperform Ghilli later this month.