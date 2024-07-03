Vijay’s The G.O.A.T post-production happening in full swing

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu leaves no stone unturned to give constant updates about The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) film to actor-politician Vijay’s fans. On Wednesday, early morning, he took to his Instagram to share an important update from the United States Of America.



The filmmaker has travelled to the USA to complete the post-production works of the film. He was at the Lola VFX Studio, with Harihara Suthan. Lola Visual Effects, who worked on various Marvel films and also Games of Thrones, handles the VFX for The G.O.A.T.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Jayaram, Premgi, Laila, Sneha, Vaibhav, Ajmal and Yogi Babu. The G.O.A.T is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment. De-aging technology is used as Vijay will be portraying both younger and older looks. Trisha will be doing a cameo.



Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera and Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts. Recently, the team unveiled the second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal, that features vocals of Vijay and late singer Bhavatharini, whose voice was brought back using AI.

The Greatest Of All Time will hit the screens on September 7, aiming for Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend.