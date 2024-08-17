Vijay truly looks like a GOAT of 'sorts'

CHENNAI: After much anticipation, AGS Entertainment has officially released the trailer of Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) on Saturday.

“ANNE VARAR VAZHI VIDU (sic)” read the caption by the makers on X, with the trailer released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Vijay has gone all out this time with his action sequences. The nearly three-minute-long trailer has Vijay fighting to save the nation, with impressive fight sequences inside a train, in the air, and on water.

He also has to save Chennai from a bomb threat. We can also see glimpses of Vijay’s dual role as a caring father.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this high-stakes action-thriller features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Laila, Premgi Amaren, Vaibhav, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

GOAT is slated to release on September 5 in the IMAX format in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, with Zee Studios distributing it across North Indian states in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.