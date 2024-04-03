Vijay to get a whopping Rs 250 cr for Thalapathy 69

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay has been the talk of the town, especially after announcing his political party and taking a decision on how Thalapathy 69 would be his final film, before plunging full-time into politics. While it is usual for his fans to speculate on several things before his films are announced or a week before its release, there have been a lot of discussions on G.O.A.T as well as his 69th film.

As the team of Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s G.O.A.T is shooting for its last leg in Russia, DT Next learns that the actor will be receiving a whopping Rs 250 cr for Thalapathy 69 that will be directedby H Vinoth. With this, Vijay is not only the highest paid actor in Tamil film industry but will also be the first actor to hang up his boots in the prime of his career. “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and 2026 state assembly elections is where his complete focus will shift to after finishing the shoot of Thalapathy 69,” a source told us.

Vijay is quite cautious of getting external funds for his political party. “Intsead, the actor will use these remunerations for developing Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and strengthening the party’s presence in electoral booths in 2026.”

It is now confirmed that H Vinoth will be the director of the movie, which will be a political thriller, there are a few production houses that are willing to bankroll the project. “DVV though is the frontrunner to produce the film. AGS Entertainment has expressed the desire to make the film under their banner,” added the source.

Announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.