Vijay starrer G.O.A.T's first single 'Whistle Podu' out now

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Greatest Of All Time first single 'Whistle Podu' is out now.

The song is written by Madhan Karky and sung by Thalapathy Vijay, along with Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Premgi Amaren.

The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Taking to X, Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment posted “#WhistlePodu #GoatFirstSingle #TheGreatestOfAllTime @actorvijay Sir #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh @vp_offl @thisisysr @actorprashanth @PDdancing #Mohan #Jayaram @dhilipaction @actress_Sneha #Laila @meenakshiioffl @iYogiBabu” [sic]

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu, and is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film and Siddhartha Nuni handles the camera and edited by Venkat Raajen.

The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, Laila, Sneha and Trisha, playing a important cameo appearances.

The movie will have a grand release on September 5 eyeing Vinayagar Chathurthi.

G.O.A.T will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.