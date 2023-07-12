Vijay, Shankar combination on cards after Nanban

CHENNAI: The latest buzz in tinseltown is that actor Vijay and director Shankar are all set to come together for the second time after the 2012 hit film Nanban. While it has been confirmed that Vijay will team up with Venkat Prabhu for his 68th film that will be produced by AGS Entertainment, it is still unknown if Vijay and Shankar will be Thalapathy 69 or Thalapathy 70 that will mark their collaboration after 11 years.

“A one-liner has been narrated to Vijay and he is happy with it. Once Indian 2 and Game Changer release early next year, Shankar will begin scripting it in the first half of next year. The project could mostly be Thalapathy 70,” says a tinseltown source.



The film is touted to be a hard-hitting political thriller and sources add that it is too early to talk about it. While Vijay wrapped up the shoot for Leo earlier this week, Shankar is simultaneously working on Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

It will take some time for us to hear an official word on this project.