Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja to hit screens on June 14

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his 50th film, Maharaja. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 14. Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame, is directing the film.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also features Anurag Kashyap, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Munishkanth and Boys Manikandan in prominent roles.

Last week, the makers released the trailer of the film, which was filled with suspense and action. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are producing the film, under the banner Passion Studios and The Route, while B Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the music.

Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif, has Ace and Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline. Viduthalai Part 2 is helmed by Vetrimaaran and also stars Soori in lead role.