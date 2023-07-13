Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film titled as Maharaja

CHENNAI: Directed by Kurangu Bommai fame Nithilan Saminathan and jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route, actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film is titled as Maharaja. The makers made the title announcement by releasing a poster on June 12.

The ensemble star-cast of Maharaja includes Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Natty Natraj, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Arul Doss, Munishkanth, Boys Manikandan, Singam Puli, Bharathiraja, Vinod Sagar, PL Thenappan and a few more prominent actors. The poster of the film also had a tagline, ‘What goes around comes around’.

The film’s music is composed by Kantara-fame Ajaneesh Loknath. Dinesh Purushothaman handles the camera and editing is done by Philomin Raj. Nithilan Saminathan and Raam Murali are penning the dialogues for the film.

The shooting of Maharaja is already completed, and the post-production work is briskly nearing completion. The official announcement on the film’s trailer, audio and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon by the makers.