Vijay Sethupathi unveils first look of Aalan

CHENNAI: Billed to be a romance-drama, Aalan features Vetri in the lead role. The film is produced and directed by Shiva R. On Thursday, actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first-look poster of the movie. Produced by 3S Pictures, Aalan’s plot revolves around a young boy who is passionate about writing.

The aftermath of an unexpected event that happened when he was 15, forms the rest of the story. The word Aalan means creator. Thabeya Mathura is playing the female lead in Aalan. The film’s shooting took place in Kodaikanal, Rameshwaram, Kasi and Rishikesh. The second schedule of the shoot is happening in a rapid pace.

Vindhan Stalin is handling the camera for Aalan and Kasivishwanathan is overseeing the cuts. Manoj Krishna is composing music for the film. Updates about the teaser, trailer and release date will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days.