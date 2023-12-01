Vijay Sethupathi-Mysskin's 'Train' goes on floors with a pooja
CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Mysskin's upcoming film 'Train' went on floors with a pooja ceremony on Friday.
The occasion was graced by the presence of director Vetrimaaran, Nadigar Sangam President and actor Nasser, Producer Council members Murali Ramasamy, Radhakrishnan, S Kathiresan, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan, Kalyanam (Knack Studios).
Touted to be an action thriller, the story is premised on a train journey justifying the film's title. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to undergo a change-over with regards to his looks. Dimple Hayati has been roped in to play a crucial role.
The film also stars Ira Dayanand, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Bhavana, Sampath Raj, Babloo Prithviraj, KS Ravikumar, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kaniha, Diya Seetipalli, Singam Puli, Sriranjani, Ajay Rathnam, Thrigun Arun, Raichal Rabecca and others in supporting roles.
Mysskin will be taking charge of the music department as well. Fowzia Fathima will be cranking the camera, while Sri Watson will be doing the editing and the production design will be done by V Mayapandi.
CAST AND CREW of TRAIN
Vijay Sethupathi
Dimple Hayati
Ira Dayanand
Nassar
Vinay Rai
Bhavana
Sampath Raj
Babloo Prithviraj
KS Ravikumar
Selva Chandrasekar
Yugi Sethu
Ganesh Venkatraman
Kaniha
Diya Seetipalli
Singam Puli
Sriranjani
Ajay Rathnam
Thrigun Arun
Raichal Rabecca
Direction & Music: Mysskin
Producer: Kalaippuli S Thanu
Line Producer: LV Srikanth Lakshman
DOP: Fowzia Fathima
Editor: Sri Watson
Art Director: V Mayapandi
Costume Designer: Shaima Aslam
Stills: J Harishankar
Sound Designer: Jeswin Mathew
Executive Producer: R Udayakumar
Production House: V Creations
PRO: Riaz K Ahmed (V4U Media), Team AIM