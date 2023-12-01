Vijay Sethupathi-Mysskin's 'Train' goes on floors with a pooja

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Mysskin's upcoming film 'Train' went on floors with a pooja ceremony on Friday.

The occasion was graced by the presence of director Vetrimaaran, Nadigar Sangam President and actor Nasser, Producer Council members Murali Ramasamy, Radhakrishnan, S Kathiresan, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan, Kalyanam (Knack Studios).

Touted to be an action thriller, the story is premised on a train journey justifying the film's title. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to undergo a change-over with regards to his looks. Dimple Hayati has been roped in to play a crucial role.

The film also stars Ira Dayanand, Nassar, Vinay Rai, Bhavana, Sampath Raj, Babloo Prithviraj, KS Ravikumar, Yugi Sethu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kaniha, Diya Seetipalli, Singam Puli, Sriranjani, Ajay Rathnam, Thrigun Arun, Raichal Rabecca and others in supporting roles.

Mysskin will be taking charge of the music department as well. Fowzia Fathima will be cranking the camera, while Sri Watson will be doing the editing and the production design will be done by V Mayapandi.

CAST AND CREW of TRAIN

Vijay Sethupathi

Dimple Hayati

Ira Dayanand

Nassar

Vinay Rai

Bhavana

Sampath Raj

Babloo Prithviraj

KS Ravikumar

Selva Chandrasekar

Yugi Sethu

Ganesh Venkatraman

Kaniha

Diya Seetipalli

Singam Puli

Sriranjani

Ajay Rathnam

Thrigun Arun

Raichal Rabecca

Direction & Music: Mysskin

Producer: Kalaippuli S Thanu

Line Producer: LV Srikanth Lakshman

DOP: Fowzia Fathima

Editor: Sri Watson

Art Director: V Mayapandi

Costume Designer: Shaima Aslam

Stills: J Harishankar

Sound Designer: Jeswin Mathew

Executive Producer: R Udayakumar

Production House: V Creations

PRO: Riaz K Ahmed (V4U Media), Team AIM