Vijay Sethu, Manju warrier undergo de-aging for Viduthalai 2

CHENNAI: Five-time National award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran is currently shooting for the sequel to his hit film Viduthalai: Part 2 across several locations in Tamil Nadu. Several social media outlets had reported that Manju Warrier has joined the team and will play Vijay Sethupathi’s wife. The latest exclusive update we have from Viduthalai: Part 2 is that Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier have undergone a de-aging process for their characters. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “A US-based studio, which is a prominent name in the Hollywood fraternity is in charge of the de-aging process. VJS and Manju’s portions revolve around the 1960s and the makers found it necessary to do the de-aging VFX process.”

Vetrimaaran

The team recently wrapped up a schedule and will be resuming another schedule after Vetrimaaran and team return from IFFI Goa. Viduthalai: Part 1 will be screened under the Indian Panorama section on November 20. Vetrimaaran along with the producer of the film Elred Kumar, Soori and cinematographer Velraj will attend the festival and talk about the film post its screening. “Upon their return, the team will commence the shooting of the next schedule, which will go on for 20 days,” added the source.



The Viduthalai franchise has The film stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Menon and Gautham Menon, among others. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music while Velraj has handled the cinematography. Viduthalai: Part 2 will hit the screens in the second half of 2024.