Vijay looks fierce in Leo’s new poster

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay-starrer Leo unveiled the new Tamil poster of the film on Wednesday. Earlier, it was announced that the film’s posters would be released on a daily basis for four days, terming it as Poster Feast. The makers already released the Telugu and Kannada posters of the film.

In the new poster, Vijay can be spotted in salt and pepper look with fire surrounding him. The poster also has a tagline, ‘Keep Calm And Prepare For Battle’. The other two posters featured the intense look of the actor. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the much-anticipated film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Mysskin, among others. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar, Leo will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film’s camera is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Philomin Raj takes care of editing. Leo is all set to hit the screens on October 19.