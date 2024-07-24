Vijay launches Prashanth's The Andhagan Anthem song

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, actor Vijay released the promo song from his The Greatest Of All Time co-star Prashanth's film, Andhagan. Titled The Andhagan Anthem, the song is conceptualised by Prabhu Deva. The anthem will feature vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi.



Helmed by renowned actor and filmmaker Thiagarajan, Andhagan also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik Muthuraman, Samuthirakani, Yogibabu, Manobala, Vanitha Vijayakumar and KS Ravikumar, among others. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, while Ravi Yadav is handling the camera. Sathish Suriya is the editor.

An official remake of the Hindi film, Andhadhun, Andhagan is all set to hit the screens on August 15 after a long delay. The film will clash with Vikram-Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan.