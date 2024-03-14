Vijay Antony’s Romeo to release for Ramzan

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony revealed the release date of his next film Romeo, along with a second single, on Wednesday. The film is set to hit the screens for Ramzan. Sharing it on X, he wrote in Tamil, which translates to, “Vethala Vethala. #Romeo to release for Ramzan.” The actor himself wrote the lyrics to the song, Vethala Vethala, which is sung by Ravi Roystem and composed by Barath Dhanasekar.

Romeo, helmed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, also marks the maiden production of the Salim star, under the banner Good Devil. Mirnalini Ravi is playing the female lead, who was last seen in a Telugu film, Mama Mascheendra. The other cast members include VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Ilavarasu. The cinematography is done by Farook J Basha, while editing is handled by Vijay Antony himself.

Earlier, in an interview with DTNext, director Vinayak said, “Romeo will have Vijay Antony in an avatar that the audience hasn’t seen yet.” While talking about Mirnalini, he added, “No other actor could have done justice to like how Mirnalini did. We zeroed in on her as soon as we saw her images.”