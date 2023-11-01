Begin typing your search...

Vijay Antony’s Raththam to premiere on OTT

It is a crime-thriller and received positive response post release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-01 01:31:25.0  )
Still from 'Raththam'

CHENNAI: Helmed by CS Amudhan, Raththam stars Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan and Nandita Swetha in lead roles. The film hit the screens on October 6.

Now, Raththam is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 3. The film is bankrolled by Infiniti Film Ventures and has music by Kannan Narayanan. It is a crime-thriller and received positive response post release.

The story revolves around an investigative journalist, who uncovers a secret during an operation. Gopi Amarnath handled the cinematography and TS Suresh is the editor.

Meanwhile, before Raththam, Vijay Antony was last seen in Kolai and is currently working in Hitler.

cinemaVijay AntonyMahima NambiarRemya NambeesanCS AmudhanRaththamAmazon Prime VideoInfiniti Film VenturesTS Suresh
DTNEXT Bureau

