Vijay Antony’s Raththam to premiere on OTT

CHENNAI: Helmed by CS Amudhan, Raththam stars Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan and Nandita Swetha in lead roles. The film hit the screens on October 6.

Now, Raththam is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 3. The film is bankrolled by Infiniti Film Ventures and has music by Kannan Narayanan. It is a crime-thriller and received positive response post release.

The story revolves around an investigative journalist, who uncovers a secret during an operation. Gopi Amarnath handled the cinematography and TS Suresh is the editor.

Meanwhile, before Raththam, Vijay Antony was last seen in Kolai and is currently working in Hitler.