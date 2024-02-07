Vijay Antony will surprise the audience with Romeo: Vinayak

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Romeo is all set to hit the screens this summer. The director of the film, Vinayak Vaithianathan told DT Next, “Romeo will have Vijay Antony in an avatar that the audience haven’t seen him yet. It is a straightforward title that describes his character the best way it could. We have wrapped up the film’s shoot and is in post-production stages. In fact, we waited for the title for a year.”

Mirnalini Ravi plays the female lead and Vinayak said that she was their obvious choice. “No other actor could have done justice to like how Mirnalini did. We zeroed in on her as soon as we saw her images,” he added. Romeo was filmed in several locations. “We started off the shoot in Tenkasi, then shifted to Bengaluru and then to Malaysia before shifting to Tenkasi and Chennai again,” he remarked.