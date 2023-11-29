Vijay Antony-starrer Valli Mayil teaser out

CHENNAI: Helmed by Na Suseenthiran, Valli Mayil features Vijay Antony, Sathyaraj, Faria Abdulla, Thambi Ramaiah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Sunil and Redin Kingsly, among others.

On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which is intense and packed with action sequences.

Vijay Antony plays the role of a police officer. Bankrolled by Thai Saravanan, the film has music by D Imman. Vijay K Chakravarthy–Vanjinathan Murugesan are handling the camera for Valli Mayil, and Antony is the editor. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Vijay Antony was last seen in Raththam, alongside Mahima Nambiar. It was directed by CS Amudhan. Valli Mayil will release in Tamil Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.