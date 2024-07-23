Vignesh Shivan - Pradeep Ranganathan's film title and first look to release on July 25

CHENNAI: Following the success of Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan is now playing the lead in Vignesh Shivan direction. Marking the lead actor's birthday, the film's title and first look will be revealed on July 25 at 12 a.m.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, makers wrote, The wait is over. Set your alarms & reminders for 12 AM - 25th! (sic)."

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, Krithi Shetty plays the female lead.

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Rowdy Pictures, SJ Suryah and Gouri Kishan are part of the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, his fourth venture with the director after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndhaa Koottam, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

This yet-to-be titled film is currently under production, and makers are yet to announce the release date.

Meanwhile, Pradeep also has 'Dragon' in his pipeline. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Oh My Kadavule fame Ashwath Marimuthu is directing the film. The team released the pooja ceremony photos, a couple of months back, which had filmmaker KS Ravikumar and Mysskin, giving us an hint that they would be a part of the cast.