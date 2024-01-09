Vidyut-starrer 'Crakk' to have a remix of Pakistani star Ali Zafar's hit track 'Jhoom'

Begin typing your search...

A heartwarming exchange on social media between Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ali Zafar has added to the excitement.

ByIANSIANS|9 Jan 2024 6:12 AM GMT
Vidyut-starrer Crakk to have a remix of Pakistani star Ali Zafars hit track Jhoom
MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film 'Crakk' will be having the foot-tapping number 'Jhoom' by Ali Zafar.

The remix features a collaboration between renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi.

Shreya, expressing her admiration for Ali Zafar tweeted, "I have always been a big fan of @AliZafarsays and the beautiful song Jhoom! It's very close to my heart... and I can't wait for you all to listen to the song once again as a part of the film Crakk."

Vishal Mishra shared his enthusiasm said, "Have always been a fan of #diljhoom & singing it with my fav @shreyaghoshal was such an experience! Can’t wait for you to hear it."

In response, Ali Zafar tweeted, "Bro. Shine on. Love. Always."

Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23.

CrakkJhoomVidyut JammwalcinemaShreya GhoshalVishal MishraAditya DattTanishk Bagchi
IANS

