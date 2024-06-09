Vidyut Jammwal on board AR Murugadoss's SK 23

CHENNAI: Known for his performance in Vijay's Thuppaki and Suriya's Anjaan, Vidyut Jammwal is the new addition to the cast of Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, this project is Vidyut's second collaboration with the filmmaker.

On Sunday, the makers made the announcement along with a 43-second glimpse video. The clip features AR Murugadoss and Vidyut Jammwal from the shooting spot. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, SK 23 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sanjay Dutt and Biju Menon, among others.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, with Sreekar Prasad handling editing and Sudeep Elamon operating the camera. The movie began production in February. Recently, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt shot for an intense fight scene at a studio in Chennai.

SK 23 is expected to hit theaters in late 2024 during the festival season.