Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Zero se Restart' to unveil '12th Fail's making

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the acclaimed filmmaker, has unveiled an exciting new project that promises to take audiences behind the scenes of his recent hit film '12th Fail' (2023). Titled 'Zero Se Restart,' this behind-the-scenes video is set to release on July 19, offering viewers a glimpse into the journey of bringing '12th Fail' to life.

'Zero Se Restart' will delve into the intricate process of how '12th Fail' evolved from its inception to its completion, showcasing BTS footage from the sets and revealing the challenges and triumphs encountered along the way. Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, '12th Fail' captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Announcing the release of 'Zero Se Restart,' the makers shared a poster on Instagram, teasing fans with a glimpse of what's to come. The caption read, "Vinod Chopra Films proudly presents Zero Se Restart: the extraordinary journey behind the making of #12thFail! Witness the incredible behind-the-scenes story of how this blockbuster defied all odds. A captivating tale of resilience and triumph, embodying the spirit of Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E's: Entertain, Educate, and Elevate."

'12th Fail' made its theatrical debut on October 27 last year, garnering widespread critical acclaim and amassing a box-office collection of Rs 66.55 crore. Following its successful theatrical run, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29, further expanding its reach to a wider audience.



With 'Zero Se Restart,' Vidhu Vinod Chopra aims to offer cinephiles an exclusive peek behind the curtain, unravelling the mysteries of filmmaking and highlighting the dedication and passion that went into creating '12th Fail.' As the release date of July 19 approaches, anticipation mounts among fans eager to embark on this cinematic journey and discover the untold story behind the making of '12th Fail.'