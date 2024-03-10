Videos of Ajith in Aadvik’s football match go viral

CHENNAI: We had reported that actor Ajith Kumar, who was treated for cerebellar infarction, will be discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. While speculations were rife that the actor has been admitted for a condition that is far more serious, Ajith has now put an end to all rumours and was seen enjoying his son, Aadvik Ajith Kumar’s football match on Saturday.

Several videos have gone viral on the internet, while the actor’s fans are delighted to see their matinee idol back in action. He will resume to shoot for the last schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi in the next few days in Azerbaijan.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaa Muyarchi also stars Trisha and Arjun in prominent roles. This film marks the fifth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha after Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nirav Shah is handling the camera and NB Srikanth is overseeing the cuts.