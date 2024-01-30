VidaaMuyarchi enters final stages of shooting

CHENNAI: Pictures of Ajithkumar from Azerbaijan have been going viral on the internet. The actor has been shooting for VidaaMuyarchi in the Asian country.

The latest exclusive update we have for you is that the team has completed the third schedule of the film in Azerbaijan. And the team will begin shooting for the last of the film in a new country where the entire cast will be present. Directed by Maghizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead. This is the fifth time Ajith and Trisha will be seen together after Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal.

Arjun is also playing an important role in the film. VidaaMuyarchi will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nirav Shah is handling the camera and NB Srikanth is overseeing the cuts. The film’s poster was released on Ajith’s birthday last year with a tagline that read, “Efforts Never Fail.” After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Netflix.