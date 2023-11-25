Vicky Kaushal wishes to star in specially-abled Indian cricketer Amir Hussain's biopic

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, shared how he has always been asked which cricketer’s biopic he would like to do, revealing the answer for the same.



The upcoming weekend episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host will see oodles of fun as the star cast of ‘Sam Bahadur’ - Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra will be seen gracing the semi-finale episode of the show.

The evening for the viewers will be filled with amazing musical renditions and heartfelt performances of popular composers. The fans of all the top five contestants will also be seen gracing the special episode, and contestants will sing songs on their requests.

One standout moment from the episode was when contestant Sneha met her fan- Amir Hussain Lone, who is a specially- abled captain of the Jammu cricket team. While choosing the song, Amir selected ‘Lakshya Toh Har Haal Mein Paana Hai’ for contestant Sneha to sing, and indeed she left everyone spellbound with her performance.

Right before her rendition, a VT was played which showcased the struggle story of Jammu’s Amir Hussain Lone, and that left Vicky very inspired.

Talking about the same, Vicky shared how he has always been asked which cricketer’s biopic he would like to do, and now he has the answer to it. He would like to act in Amir’s life biopic.

Vicky said: “Sneha, sang really well and it was indeed an incredible performance. I felt the passion, enthusiasm, and boldness of a soldier in her voice. Like Fatima said, she is a rockstar, and this word really suits her voice and confidence. I must say that after getting to know the story of Amir Bhai, she did full justice to the spirit of his story.”

“And for Amir bhai, I am happy that I got a chance to meet him today. And I have to say, the word Bahadur is not used for everyone, but this word is actually made for him, he is a true hero and I salute him, and his bravery,” he shared.

He added: “In fact, he solved the biggest problem of mine as these days during the interviews, many people ask me if I ever get a chance to do a biopic of an Indian Cricketer then who will it be, today I got my answer. I will consider myself very lucky if I get a chance to showcase his life through a movie. Today, I am going back home with my heart filled with inspiration.”

The episode promises an entertainment extravaganza, with contestants showcasing their best performances, aiming to impress the esteemed judges and guests.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will air a semi-finale episode on Saturday on Zee TV.