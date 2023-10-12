Vicky Kaushal gives glimpse of his look in 'Sam Bahadur' ahead af teaser release

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with his new film 'Sam Bahadur,' in which he will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek into his character in the film. He captioned the photo "To a well-lived life!" #SamBahadur."

In the picture, Vicky can be seen standing on a lawn in a uniform, showing back to the camera.



Fans quickly expressed their curiosity in the comments section.

"Sir, we are eagerly awaiting this movie, please release it faster," a fan wrote.

Another commented, "Very impressive... looking forward to the film."

The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Vicky earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Animal'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration.