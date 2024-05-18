Vetrimaaran's next starring Kavin- Andrea Jeremiah launched with pooja

CHENNAI: Director Vetrimaaran, under his production Grass Root Film Company, has now joined hands with Black Madras Films, for his next production venture. Touted to be a dark comedy thriller set in Chennai, the film was launched with a pooja ceremony recently.

Titled 'Mask', the film will be directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok. Following the blockbuster success of his recently released film 'Star', actor Kavin has been signed as the male lead. Andrea Jeremiah will be playing the female lead. National Award winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

The film also stars Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke in important roles. RD Rajasekhar has been roped in for the camera work. R Ramar is doing the editing for this film.

Made on a large scale, the shooting of the film will commence from the last week of May.