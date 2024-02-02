Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai gets standing ovation at Rotterdam film festival

ROTTERDAM: Vetri Maaran’s crime thriller, Viduthalai Part 1, which released in theatres on March 31, and its upcoming part 2, were screened at the prestigious 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam. Vetri, along with actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, who play lead roles, marked their presence at the film festival, along with the entire team.

The film was received with a standing ovation and five-minute applause from the audience for the directors storytelling and impactful performances.

RS Infotainment, the production house of Viduthalai, took to their official X account to share a video of the film receiving continuous applause from fans at the screening.

The tweet captioned, “#Viduthalai Part 1 & 2 the film receives a thunderous standing ovation at @IFFR! Powerful 5-minute applause resonates with the impactful storytelling and stellar performances at #RotterdamFilmFestival. An @ilaiyaraaja Musical. #VetriMaaran @VijaySethuOffl @sooriofficial @elredkumar @BhavaniSre @Chetan_k_a @VelrajR @DirRajivMenon @menongautham @jacki_art @GrassRootFilmCo @RedGiantMovies_ @mani_rsinfo @SonyMusicSouth @DoneChannel1 @abdulspost @CtcMediaboy (sic).”

Directed by Vetri Maaran, the film is based on a Tamil novel titled Thunaivan by B Jeyamohan. The second part will be released in theatres later this year.

Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre and Gautham Vasudev Menon play important roles in the film. It has music by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by Velraj, and editing by Ramar. Distributed by Red Giant Movies, the film is jointly produced by RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company.