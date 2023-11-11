Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away

CHENNAI: Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away on Saturday, November 11. He was 80 years old.

Chandra Mohan was born as Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao in Pamidimukkala village of Krishna district in 1943.

He made his debut through the 1966 film 'Rangula Ratnam' directed and produced by BN Reddy, for which he was awarded the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi Award for Best Actor. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Several Telugu film personalities have poured in their condolences to the actor. "His is a face that takes us down memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters. May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti," actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote on X.

"Really sad to hear the news of Sri.ChandraMohan garu. He was a phenomenal actor and I grew up watching his movies and had the honor of acting with him in #Dhee. A wonderful human being. We all will miss him dearly," actor Vishnu Manchu wrote on X.

"Sad to know Chandra Mohan Garu is no more, mamy Golden films he gave to us, really we miss you sir. Om shanti," Director Maruthi wrote on X.