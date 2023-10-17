Venkatesh Daggubati’s action-packed 'Saindhav' teaser out

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, 'Saindhav' stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles. The makers released the much-anticipated teaser of the film on Monday.

Saindhav is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli, under the banner Niharika Entertainment. Sharing the teaser’s video link on their X handle, the makers wrote, “He is coming back... To show the bad, Who’s their dad #SAINDHAV Teaser out now - https://bit.ly/Saindhav_Teaser In Theatres from JAN 13th, 2024 #SaindhavOnJAN13th.” (sic)

The teaser opens with depicting Venkatesh as a family man with a simple life. However, the tone of the teaser shifts after the arrival of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing the antagonist in Saindhav. The video gives a glimpse of weapon dealing in the underworld. The whole teaser is packed with action and emotional sequences.

Santosh Narayan is composing the tunes and S Manikandan is the cinematographer. Garry Bh is taking care of editing.

'Saindhav' will release on January 13 next year.