Venkat Prabhu to present Ananth’s debut directorial NOVP
Produced by Masala Popcorn Productions and White Feather Studios, the music for the film is handled by AH Kaashif of Kaatrin Mozhi fame.
CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on Sunday announced that he will be presenting Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu (NOVP), debut directorial venture of Ananth of Meesaya Murukku fame.
Venkat Prabhu shared an announcement video on Twitter and tweeted, “Nanban oruvan vantha piragu Your “Tomorrows” will be perfect. So happy to present #NOVP #aVPgift #NanbanOruvanVanthaPiragu.” Tagged as ‘A Venkat Prabhu Gift’, NOVP stars Bala, Irfan, Wilspat and RJ Vijay, among others. Apart from writing and direction, Ananth will also be acting in the friendship drama.
Nanban oruvan vantha piragu— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 30, 2023
Your “Tomorrows” will be perfect. So happy to present #NOVP #aVPgift Written & Directed & Performed by @ActorAnanth
Produced by @Aishwarya12dec @masala_popcorn @studios_white
அற்புதமான நண்பர்கள் சேர்ந்தா வெற்றிகள் குமியுமடா!!… pic.twitter.com/2Zm4ognaPd
