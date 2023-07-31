Begin typing your search...

Venkat Prabhu to present Ananth’s debut directorial NOVP

Produced by Masala Popcorn Productions and White Feather Studios, the music for the film is handled by AH Kaashif of Kaatrin Mozhi fame.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT
Venkat Prabhu to present Ananth’s debut directorial NOVP
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on Sunday announced that he will be presenting Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu (NOVP), debut directorial venture of Ananth of Meesaya Murukku fame.

Venkat Prabhu shared an announcement video on Twitter and tweeted, “Nanban oruvan vantha piragu Your “Tomorrows” will be perfect. So happy to present #NOVP #aVPgift #NanbanOruvanVanthaPiragu.” Tagged as ‘A Venkat Prabhu Gift’, NOVP stars Bala, Irfan, Wilspat and RJ Vijay, among others. Apart from writing and direction, Ananth will also be acting in the friendship drama.

Produced by Masala Popcorn Productions and White Feather Studios, the music for the film is handled by AH Kaashif of Kaatrin Mozhi fame.

CinemaVenkat PrabhuNOVPNanban Oruvan Vandha PiraguMeesaya Murukku
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X