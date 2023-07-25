Vemal-starrer Thudikkum Karangal to release in August

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by K Annadurai , under the banner Odiyan Talkies, Thudikkum Karangal will be released in the month of August. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. The movie stars Vemal in lead role.

The newly released poster featured vemal with a gun and a camera. Misha Narang will be playing the female lead in the film. Written and directed by Veludoss, the official teaser of the film was released on November 18 last year.

The film is expected to be an action-thriller. While Thudikkum Karangal’s music is composed by Y Raghav Prasad, its camera is handled by Rammy. Lawrence Kishore is responsible for the edits. Meanwhile, Vemal was last seen in Deiva Machan and Kulasami.