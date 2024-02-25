Vemal-Ezhil’s Desingu Raja 2 to have a summer release

CHENNAI: Desingu Raja, that released in 2013, received positive response from the audience and was a commercial success. It was already announced that actor Vemal and filmmaker Ezhil have teamed up again after 10 years for Desingu Raja 2. The latest update is that the film is all set to have a summer release.

“When it comes to comical roles, Vemal is a perfect fit. Actor Ravi Maria, who gained huge appreciation for his performance in the prequel, will play the role of a politician in Desingu Raja 2,” Ezhil said. Sharing a few words on working with music director Vidyasagar, he added, “We worked together in Ajith Kumar’s Poovellam Un Vaasam, that released 23 years ago. With the same energy, he has composed beautiful songs for Desingu Raja 2.”

Telugu star Pujita Ponnada is roped in to play the female lead. Bankrolled by P Ravichandran, under the banner Infinity Creations, Desingu Raja 2 also stars Robo Shankar, Singam Puli, Pugazh, Redin Kingsley and Rajendran, among others. The film revolves around the lives of four college friends, who grow apart with time and how their paths cross again, packed with humourous elements.

Selva R is the cinematographer and Anand Linga Kumar is overseeing the cuts.