Vemal-Ezhil join again for Desingu Raja 2

CHENNAI: Filmmaker S Ezhil and actor Vemal are teaming up again after 10 years for Desingu Raja 2. Desingu Raja, that featured Vemal and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead roles, received positive response from the audience and was a commercial success.

Bankrolled by P Ravichandran, under the banner Infinity Creations, the film stars Poojitha Ponnada of Rangasthalam fame and Harshitha in lead roles. The film’s narrative revolves around four young individuals, who possess distinct ideologies and form a bond of friendship during their time in college. It then focuses on the transformations in their lives as they reunite after a considerable period, with a touch of humour.

Desingu Raja 2 also stars Ravi Maria, Robo Shankar, Singam Puli, Redin Kingsley, Pugazh and Motta Rajendran, among others. Vidyasagar is composing music for the film.

The movie’s production is taking place at a rapid pace, and it is expected to hit the screens this summer.