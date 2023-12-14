‘Vattara Vazhakku is an experiment with emotions’

CHENNAI: As Vattara Vazhakku is all set to hit the screens on December 29, director of the film Kannuchamy Ramachandran calls it a ‘purely experimental film’. “A film like Children of Heaven didn’t need larger-than-life dialogues or action sequences. The story was conveyed well with solid visuals and Vattara Vazhakku too will be one such film,” the filmmaker told DT Next.

Produced by Madura Talkies, the movie will be released by Sakthi Film Factory and stars Tolet Santhosh, Raveena Ravi in lead roles. “Vijay Sathya, who played a villain in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu plays the villain. The story is about love and enmity in a village in North Madurai. The film is inspired by real-life incidents that took place in the 90s. However, in the film, we have shown the story taking place in 1985,” added Kannuchamy. He explained to us that this is also the reason why maestro Ilaiyaraaja was the undisputed option as the film’s composer. “When it was the 80s it was Ilaiyaraaja, who ruled Tamil cinema. He liked the idea and agreed to compose the music. He has elevated it to such a level that it can also be called an Ilaiyaraaja film. His involvement in the film is tremendous,” said Kannuchamy.

Divulging a bit about the story, the director said, “It is about love in the 90s and how couples don’t get to meet each other often. There is also a family feud in the storyline but with less dialogues and more emotions.”