Varun spills beans on KWK as he admits stalking Aisha's social media

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen gracing the famous 'Koffee' couch on the recent episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

'Student of the Year' was directed by Karan Johar and launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

During the episode, Varun admitted to stalking Aisha Sharma on social media. In a candid moment on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Varun revealed details about the celebrity he stalked the most on Instagram. During the rapid-fire round, he playfully confessed to stalking Aisha Sharma's social media.

He said, "I think she puts out cool quotes, works out a lot and she's pretty also." Interestingly, this isn't Varun's first time praising Aisha. He previously in the last season stated that he believes the Sharma sisters, Neha and Aisha, have the hottest gym clicks. Karan Johar also recalled a LOL moment in which Varun sold photos of Shah Rukh Khan to SRK fans in Los Angeles.

"I will never forget the day we were shooting at UCLA in Los Angeles, where there was a crowd of people hounding Shah Rukh Khan but they had no access to Shah Rukh Khan so guess who was giving photographs to the fans on the side," KJO said. To, which Varun Dhawan said that Sidharth Malhotra also sold the photos to admirers.

Varun added, "Even he took pictures." Then Sidharth said, "You want a pic with SRK, and they get so excited and were all like, Yeah, oh my God. He (Varun) was selling Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to the girls there." Karan Johar then asked Varun, "Were you really bartering Shah Rukh Khan's pics for yourself?"

Varun Dhawan replied, "Sid was also taking pics, he picked up 2-3 numbers also." Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.