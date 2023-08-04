Varun Dhawan wishes ‘Bhediya’ director Amar Kaushik on his birthday

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wish to the ‘Bhediya’ director Amar Kaushik. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture on his stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Captain @amarkaushik. Hope aap maze mein ho aur khel rhe ho.”

Varun and Amar collaborated for the first time in the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ which also starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. The film received decent responses from the audience.

Earlier in April this year, the ‘Badlapur’ actor announced the sequel of the horror comedy film which will hit the theatres in 2025. Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Amar Kaushik, on the other hand, is currently working on the horror comedy film ‘Stree 2’ which stars RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024. 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film 'Bhediya'.