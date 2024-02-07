Varun Dhawan unveils 'Baby John' first poster, film to release on this date

NEW DELHI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the poster that he captioned, "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"

The poster features Varun donning a black vest, with long hair and holding a knife in his hand. Text written on the poster reads, "No beast is more savage than a man when possessed with power answerable to his rage." 'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Soon after the 'Bhediya' actor shared the poster, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Mass messiah." A fan wrote, "This single frame can break the entire Internet."

Another fan commented, "Woooooow Looking superb." A user wrote, "this is incredible!!!" Recently Varun shared an intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of 'Baby John', which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.