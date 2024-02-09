Valentine's Day 2024: Best romantic songs you can dedicate to your partner on this special day

MUMBAI: What better way to show your partner how much you care than by using the power of music? Valentine's Day is a day that demands romance, love, and affection. This carefully selected list of songs will help you create wonderful moments with your special one, whether you're planning a romantic dinner for two or a cozy evening at home. So, if you're looking for the most romantic songs to sing to your loved one on Valentine's Day, here are the romantic tracks you can enjoy.

‘Tum Se Hi’ It is one of the popular romantic Bollywood songs from the movie ‘Jab We Met’. It conveys a strong feeling of love in which one can’t live without the other and things won’t be the same if his partner is not with him. This musical gem is to convey the exhilaration of falling in love. This song is ideal for showing your lover how much you care, with its calming melody and meaningful lyrics.

'Piyu Bole' This beautiful song from the 2005 film ‘Parineeta’ featured Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan. Music was composed by Shantanu Moitra and sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. One of the beautiful phrases from ‘Piyu Bole’ is ‘dil ki jo baatein hai, baatein jo dil ki hai dil mein hi rakhna piya’.

‘Subhanallah’ As its name suggests, 'Subhanallah' is a divine tune that honours the beauty of love from the movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. This beautiful song, written by Pritam and sung by Shilpa Rao and Sreerama Chandra, is ideal for showing your partner how much you appreciate them on Valentine's Day.

'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' When ‘Yaadon ki Baraat’ was released in 1973, Zeenat Aman was at the pinnacle of her career. The song ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi and music by RD Burman is best for those who are attempting to entice their partner.