Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil’s next titled Maareesan

CHENNAI: After the success of Maamannan last year, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil are joining hands again for a Tamil film helmed by Malayalam filmmaker Sudheesh Sankar. On Monday, the makers revealed the title of the film along with a poster. Titled Maareesan, the film is produced by RB Choudary, under the banner Super Good Films, marking their 98th production. The poster features a road with the imprint of a deer. The tagline says, The Hunt Begins Today. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Touted to be a comedy-drama, Maareesan has cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and cuts are handled by Sreejith Sarang.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil is shooting with Superstar Rajinikanth for Vettaiyan, which is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. This film marks Amitabh Bachchan’s reunion with Rajinikanth after almost 32 years.