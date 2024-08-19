Vaazhai’s trailer has Mari Selvaraj’s signature all over

CHENNAI: As announced by director Mari Selvaraj, the official trailer of his upcoming film Vaazhai has finally been released on Monday. The trailer has two boys discussing their lives and their dreams being shattered. The story is also said to be based on true events. The trailer also has glimpses of a school setup which has kids having fun, as well as some moments of violence.

The cast of the film includes actors Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, J Sathish Kumar, Dhivya Duraisamy, Janaki, and others. Apart from direction, Mari Selvaraj will also produce the film along with Divya Mari Selvaraj.

Theni Eswar is the cinematographer and Suriya Pradhaman will be seen as the editor. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music for the film.

Vaazhai is presented by the banners Disney+ Hotstar, Navvi Studios, and Farmer’s Master Plan Production, with Red Giant Movies releasing it.

The film is scheduled to release on August 23.