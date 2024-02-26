Vaaya Rasa with Deva’s vocal from Arimapatti Sakthivel out

CHENNAI: Directed by Ramesh Kandhasamy, Arimapatti Sakthivel stars VTM Charle, Pavan K, Meghana Ellen and Imman Annachi in pivotal roles.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first single, Vaaya Rasa, from the film. It is sung by renowned music composer Thennisai Thendral Deva. Vaaya Rasa portrays the emotional bond between a father and son.

Arimapatti Sakthivel is produced by Ajish P and Pavan K, under the banner Life Cycle Creations. Mani Amuthavanan is composing the music for the film, while JP Man is handling the camera.

RS Sathish Kumar is overseeing the cuts. Last month the team released the first-look poster of the film. The poster revealed that the film is based on true events.

Updates about the trailer and release of Arimapatti Sakthivel will be made by the makers in the upcoming days.