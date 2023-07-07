Vaa Veera reflects the soul of Maaveeran

CHENNAI: The third single 'Vaa Veera' from Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran' has dropped on the internet.



The song is about the desolate protagonist's search for hope. Vaa Veera might be used in a crucial point in the film where the hero's decides to switch gears.



Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and the film's music composer Bharath Sankar have lent their voices to the song.



Directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin, Maaveeran is bankrolled by Shanti Talkies' Arun Viswa. Vidhu Ayyana cranks the camera, Philomin Raj handles the cut and Bharath Sankar composes the music.



Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Saritha essay crucial roles. Maaveeran is slated to be released on July 14. The film will also be released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Watch the video here: