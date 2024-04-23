Uyir Thamizhukku to hit screens on May 10

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Adham Bava, Uyir Thamizhukku features filmmaker Ameer Sulthan in the lead role. On Monday, the makers announced that the film is set to have a worldwide release on May 10.



Sharing the release poster on X, the makers wrote, “#DirectorAmeer in #UyirThamizukku releasing worldwide on May 10th (sic).”

The political entertainer is bankrolled by Adham himself, under the banner Moon Pictures. The makers had released the trailer of the film earlier this month. Vidyasagar is composing music while Pa Vijay and Snekan penned the lyrics for the songs, Aanjee Aanjee and Ottu Kettu, respectively. Along with Ameer, the film also stars Chandini, Anandraj, Imman Annachi, and Mahanadhi Shankar.

Ameer Sulthan is well-known for his directorial ventures Raam and Paruthiveeran, and also his performance in Dhanush's Vada Chennai.

The film will share the screens with Kavin’s Star and Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu.