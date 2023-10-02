Upcoming Tamil mystery Sila Nodigalil to star Richard Rishi and Yashika Anand

CHENNAI: Sila Nodigalil, an upcoming Tamil film will be a drama mystery, with a story revolving around a married couple, in the backdrops of London.

Starring Richard Rishi, Punnagai Poo Gheetha, and Yashika Anand in the lead roles, the film will be released by Poonagai Poo Gheetha’s MediaOne Global Entertainment.

Sila Nodigalil will be directed by filmmaker Vinay Bharadwaj, who started his filmmaking journey with Mundina Nildana. The director will be making his debut in the Tamil film industry with Sila Nodigalil.

The entire film has been shot in a small town Chelmsford, two hours away from Central London. Abhimanyu Sadanandan will be handling cinematography for the film, which will have five songs, each composed by a different music director - Masala Coffee, Stacatto Music Band, Bjorn Surrao, Darshana KT and Rohit Matt.

The background score is handled by music director Rohit Kulkarni. Sila Nodigalil will see its sound designing done at AR Rahman’s AM Studios, and colouring at Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Colour.