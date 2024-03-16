Ulka Gupta dedicates her performance in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' to 'all mothers'

MUMBAI: Known as TV's 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Ulka Gupta, who will be seen soon as a lead in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', has opened up on playing a single parent in the show.



'Main Hoon Saath Tere' is set to take its viewers through the tumultuous journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka), underlining the numerous sacrifices a mother has to make while doubling up as a parent.

Based in Gwalior, Janvi lives with her son, Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a father’s presence more for his mother than himself. The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and the two end up working under the same roof.

Talking about her role, Ulka said: "This is the first time that I am playing the role of a mother and a single parent, and I am really excited about it. It is quite different from any character that I have till now and I am looking forward to exploring it."

"I want to dedicate my performance to all the mothers who are single-handedly raising their child," shared Ulka, known for her work in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' will premiere soon on Zee TV.