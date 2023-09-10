Twinning and winning! RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa slay in denim

MUMBAI: Lovebirds RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa added a romantic touch to their Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar dropped an adorable image with his wife Patralekhaa. The snap shows them twinning in blue denim jackets.

"US ❤️❤️ @patralekhaa," he captioned the post.

Seems like the couple is on a vacation as the particular love-filled picture was captured on a foreign street.

As soon as RajKummar shared the image, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Diana Penty dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar was recently seen in the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.