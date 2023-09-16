TV actor Rubina Dilaik expecting first child with Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Saturday said they are expecting their first child.

Dilaik, best known for winning the 14th season of the reality show "Bigg Boss", shared the news on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures that showed the actor flaunting her baby bump.

"We promised we will together explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do as a family welcoming the little traveller soon!" the actor captioned the post.

Dilaik, 34, tied the knot with 40-year-old Shukla in 2018.

Her Instagram post saw many congratulatory comments from their industry colleagues, including Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, and Rajiv Adatia, among others.

As an actor, Rubina has appeared in shows such as “Choti Bahu” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. Abhinav is known for featuring in “Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka”, “Bigg Boss 14” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, among others.