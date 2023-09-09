Trisha’s hard work will reflect in The Road’s output: Arun Vaseegaran

CHENNAI: The release announcement of Trisha’s upcoming film, The Road, was announced by the makers on Friday, much to the delight of her fans. “The Road will release on October 6 and it is because Trisha as well as the team felt it was the right date,” Arun told DT Next.

He also threw more light on why they chose October 6. “We definitely wanted to release before Leo, as we didn’t want to cash in on her good work in Leo.

Also we weren’t looking for a festive release as the release of The Road is a festival within itself,” added the filmmaker.

Produced by AAA Cinemaa, the film was shot in Madurai and in interior parts of Andhra Pradesh. “Trisha has put in a lot of hard work for the film and her cooperation was inspiring indeed.

This has reflected on the output of the film. She plays a character called Meera. It is Meera, who you will see on screen,” he assured.

Touted to be Trisha’s biggest film in the lead role, Sam CS has composed the music while Santosh Prathap and Shabeer Kallarakkal play crucial roles.

Talking about the film’s promotions, Arun said, “The trailer of the film will be released in the next 15 days. There will be a few promos that are planned ahead of the release.”