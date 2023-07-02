Trisha’s action thriller The Road to release in August

Trisha, who was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan- 2, has Leo and web series Brinda in various stages of production. Her upcoming movie The Road, which is directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa, is all set to have a release in August. “The film is ready and the promotions will begin in July. We are looking at a perfect date in August to release the film,” the director of the film Arun told DT Next. There have been several speculations on the film’s release on social media. Arun said that the team took their time considering other releases and for The Road to get the right screens in Tamil Nadu. “So far, industry experts, who have watched the movie, are happy with the content. The Road will be one of Trisha’s biggest films of her career upon release,” he added.

Sam CS has composed the music, while Santosh Prathap and Shabeer Kallarakkal play important roles in the movie.