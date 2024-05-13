Trisha wraps up her portions in Identity

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Malayalam film, Identity. Taking it to social media, the director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan shared pictures from the sets and expressed their thoughts about working with the actor. The crime-thriller has Tovino Thomas in the lead, marking his second venture with the director duo after Forensic.

The film also features Vinay Rai and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles. Identity is backed by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon. Sam CS is composing the music. The cinematography is by Akhil George and Chaman Chakko is handling the cuts.

Meanwhile, Trisha was last seen in Vijay’s Leo. She has Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, which is directed by Mani Ratnam, Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi and Vishwambara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.